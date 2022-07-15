Mason City residents attend Highway 122 information meeting

Mason City residents who were curious about the future of Highway 122 were able to learn more on Wednesday night.

Over 40 people attended the Highway 122 information meeting at the Mason City Public Library. Residents discussed the proposed feasibility study on Highway 122 with city representatives, Iowa DOT, and WHKS staff members.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to discuss the differences between the two option that are being considered. Obviously there's a lot of questions about roundabouts and wanting to know more about how those would affect," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

The study is being done for two reasons according to Iowa DOT Field Services Coordinator for District Two Pete Hjelmstad: paving conditions and the availability of grants.

"We'll get the city in a position to possibly apply for grants as they become available. This is kind of getting the legwork done so if some federal grants do become available, this much of it is done and they've got that process started," said Hjelmstad previously.

There are six major intersections with traffic signals from Lark Avenue to Winnebago Way. According to a presentation given during Mason City Council's work session on June 21, the average daily traffic in 2017 consisted of 13,700 to 18,100 vehicles per day with 5% of the vehicles being trucks in.

The different options being looked at in the study are simple overlay or rehabilitation, and major reconstruction. According to a previous interview with Burnett, doing nothing is not really an option since that stretch of road still needs a lot of maintenance.

Rehabilitation would be grinding off the worst parts of the pavements and putting in a new layer. It would be a smoother ride but the road would still suffer issues such as soft shoulders and retaining the same drainage system.

The major reconstruction option has a couple different routes that can be taken. Hjelmstad previously explained they would be looking at moving the lanes in, making improvements with turn lanes, and installing a storm sewer for drainage. Frontage roads are also being looked at for improvements.

Another area being studied is whether to keep traffic signals in place or to install five roundabouts. According Hjelmstad, roundabouts cut fatal crashes by 90% and reduce injury crashes by 76%.

Burnett said he was surprised by the number of individuals who attended the meeting that were open to the idea of roundabouts.

"This whole process is to discuss these two alternatives and present those to the council. There's still a long way down the road before we actually finalize anything, but I think the community does have an openness to the idea," said Burnett.

Mason City resident Susan Rebedeau attended the meeting, eager to learn more about study and how it would improve the community. Rebedeau said learning about the factors, like environmental and business impacts, were also reasons for her to attend.

"I'm very interested in making that a more welcoming corridor. I don't think it is very welcoming right now," said Rebedeau.

Rebedeau, who was the president of Main Street Mason City, had an interaction with a woman that said the corridor was "unsightly."

"You drive someplace for 30 years, it just is what it is. So it opened my eyes a little bit to what they were saying and I really agree with that. I think this would be a huge improvement for us," said Rebedeau.

Larry Gallagher and his wife, Nancy Gallagher, came to the meeting to get a better understanding of the thought process. He added that the city should have gotten camera operated signals years ago to improve the traffic flow.

"(I wanted) to see what the city was thinking about doing. It kind of looks to me that we will be going through roundabouts. That's pretty well set," said Larry Gallagher.

Nancy Nelson said she has been talking to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel about redoing Highway 122 for a year now. She added she and others want to see more lights and trees in that area.

"We need to get people downtown and we need to light it up," said Nelson. "It's so dark in the wintertime too and we're both saying that we're just tired of having Mason City look like a little rural farm town."

Burnett said since it is a long way out before anything is finalized, it is still a good time for community members to ask questions. He residents should reach out if there is a change would like to see.

"If people have questions reach out to me, reach out to city engineer Mark Rahm, reach out to any of the DOT representatives. We'd all be happy to answer those," said Burnett.