Mason City resident featured in statewide ad on the postal service

Amidst the current political maelstrom over the United States Postal Service, one issue that's been raised is how disruptions to the agency's work could affect the delivery of medicine to rural residents.
That particular concern is the focus of a new political ad running statewide that features Mason City resident, and former Mason City Postmaster General, Alan Steckman.
In the ad, by the Committee to Protect Medicare, Steckman reflects on his time in that position and how he too relies on the Postal Service for medicine.
"Hearing the headlines with what’s going on with the postal service upset me. I have diabetes and I count on the mail to get my insulin. Getting the mail on time means everything to me," he said in the ad.
Steckman, who worked for the Postal Service for 35 years, said that the way deliveries of medication would most likely be affected by change is if cutbacks to staff and denial of overtime did actually happen.
"When you consider that anyone on Medicare is probably receiving their medication by mail, as are veterans, it’s being endangered by not being able to move the mail," Steckman said.
Rural areas could be even more impacted by such changes because it's not always a guarantee that private parcel services will reach them. The Postal Service, on the other hand, is legally obligated to serve all Americans, no matter where they're located.
Dr. Rob Davidson, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, shared Steckman's concern.
He said he worries that any changes could dramatically impact a lifeline for "so many rural people."
Davidson himself works in rural healthcare in a county where thousands rely on programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. Though those programs don't directly send out medicine through the mail, they do use a number of contractors to get prescriptions where they need to go. And during a pandemic, when showing up in person to collect medicine could be a risk, that's a benefit.
"Twenty percent of people get their medication through the mail," Davidson said. "It would stand to reason that people in rural areas would rely on that more and now we are telling people to stay indoors."
According to Davidson, the goal for now is to at least reach half a million voters in Iowa because the issue affects individuals in so many places. As for the response, Davidson said it's been positive so far. "It’s a critical issue and Alan is a great messenger in what he did for so many years."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
