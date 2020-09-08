Mason City resident featured in statewide ad on the postal service

"When you consider that anyone on Medicare is probably receiving their medication by mail, as are veterans, it’s being endangered by not being able to move the mail," Steckman said.

Rural areas could be even more impacted by such changes because it's not always a guarantee that private parcel services will reach them. The Postal Service, on the other hand, is legally obligated to serve all Americans, no matter where they're located.

Dr. Rob Davidson, the executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, shared Steckman's concern.

He said he worries that any changes could dramatically impact a lifeline for "so many rural people."

Davidson himself works in rural healthcare in a county where thousands rely on programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. Though those programs don't directly send out medicine through the mail, they do use a number of contractors to get prescriptions where they need to go. And during a pandemic, when showing up in person to collect medicine could be a risk, that's a benefit.