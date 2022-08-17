 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City rejects bids for multi-bridge project

Mason City Hall exterior

Mason City Hall, located on First Street Northwest.

 Zachary Dupont, Globe Gazette

Mason City Council members unanimously approved the recommendation by City Engineer Mark Rahm to reject all bids for the 2022 multi-bridge repair project.

The extent of the work involved furnishing labor and materials required to replace handrails on the Pierce Avenue bridge over Willow Creek, replacing expansion joint material and resetting the abutment bearing on the 19th Street Southwest railroad bridge, and approach repair and joint material replacement on the 12th Street Northwest railroad bridge.

It was Rahm’s opinion that the project cost would be $126,720, but the three bids that came in were much higher. The lowest bid, from Boulder Contracting, LLC in Grundy Center, was $267,820.

Because the project is budgeted and being funded with general obligation bonds, Rahm’s recommendation was to reject all current bids and rebid the project at a later date.

Mary Loden covers city and county government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by emailing Mary.Loden@globegazette.com

