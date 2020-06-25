Mason City receives state award for arena project

Mason City was one of two local governments recognized with a Main Street Iowa "Game Changer Award" for a revitalization project.
Mayor Bill Schickel and City Administrator Aaron Burnett received the award in a small ceremony on Thursday at the same multipurpose arena that Main Street Iowa was recognizing.
Main Street Mason City President Melissa Fabian and Executive Director Emily Ginneberge presented the award on behalf of the state organization and shared an announcement that read: "This project is a catalyst for a significant amount of downtown development … with long lasting economic benefit." Southbridge Mall had been "reimagined and is once again a downtown destination."
The award was one of four for Mason City along with an "Exceptional Special Events Award" for the Haunted Historic Building Tour, a "Leadership Award" given to Fabian and a "Business of the Year Award" for Market 124's Katie Wold.
Cedar Rapids was the other community to win the "Game Changer Award."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!