Mason City receives state award for arena project

Mason City was one of two local governments recognized with a Main Street Iowa "Game Changer Award" for a revitalization project.

Mayor Bill Schickel and City Administrator Aaron Burnett received the award in a small ceremony on Thursday at the same multipurpose arena that Main Street Iowa was recognizing.

Main Street Mason City President Melissa Fabian and Executive Director Emily Ginneberge presented the award on behalf of the state organization and shared an announcement that read: "This project is a catalyst for a significant amount of downtown development … with long lasting economic benefit." Southbridge Mall had been "reimagined and is once again a downtown destination."