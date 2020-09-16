Mason City receives $375,000 grant for performing arts pavilion

Near the top of Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting, City Administrator Aaron Burnett had an update for a piece of the long-running River City Renaissance project.
"This award will help move this project forward and the council should expect to take action on the grant agreement, lease agreement, the award of the contract and other important items soon to facilitate the start of construction yet this year," Burnett read from a monthly report.
Based on previous estimates, the pavilion project is expected to cost about $1.65 million and has naming rights secured by Principal Financial. The pavilion's being designed in a Prairie School style by Accord Architecture to fit in with nearby landmarks such as the Historic Park Inn.
While the city moves forward on the pavilion portion of the River City Renaissance project, it's still waiting for funding to be fully secured for the downtown hotel which is the largest outstanding piece of the puzzle.
Whenever construction does finally begin on the hotel, proposed timelines suggest that it would take about 18-20 months for completion. At last count, the hotel would feature 111 rooms as well as a conference center and sit on about three acres of land. The minimum number of full-time equivalent jobs the development would create in Mason City is at least 20.
In total, the public-private partnership with Gatehouse Capital to build a downtown hotel is about $24 million.
Photos from Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City. Aidan Colby and Gabriela Castelan were named King and Queen …
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
