Mason City receives $375,000 grant for performing arts pavilion

While the city moves forward on the pavilion portion of the River City Renaissance project, it's still waiting for funding to be fully secured for the downtown hotel which is the largest outstanding piece of the puzzle.

Whenever construction does finally begin on the hotel, proposed timelines suggest that it would take about 18-20 months for completion. At last count, the hotel would feature 111 rooms as well as a conference center and sit on about three acres of land. The minimum number of full-time equivalent jobs the development would create in Mason City is at least 20.

In total, the public-private partnership with Gatehouse Capital to build a downtown hotel is about $24 million.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

