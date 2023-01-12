Mason City receives $1M housing-rehabilitation grant

Mason City is among five communities receiving grants from the state for housing-rehabilitation projects.

According to a press release, Mason City, Burlington, Washington, Grinnell, and Keokuk will be splitting grants totaling $4 million through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program, with Mason City claiming $1 million of the funds.

A total of 131 owner-occupied and rental houses across the five cities will be rehabilitated as part of the project.

“I’ve been steadfast in my commitment to advancing housing opportunities to ensure that every Iowan can live near their work,” said Gov. Reynolds in the release. “To meet that goal, we must not only build new housing but we also must preserve our existing housing stock. Today’s investments will give new life to more than 130 aging homes so that Iowa families can be proud to call them home for many years to come.”

In a statement, Mason City Mayor Schickel also weighed in:

“The City of Mason City anticipates preserving a total of nearly 50 owner-occupied and rental homes through this investment. One of our top goals for 2023 is neighborhood flourishing and this award will give that goal a huge boost, said Schickel. "I commend Gov. Reynolds for her transformational investment in housing that supports our efforts to make our communities the choice for Iowans to live, work and thrive.”