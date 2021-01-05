Mason City receives $150,000 for riverwalk project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schickel said that the announcement from the Department of Cultural Affairs is "fantastic" and could be a boon not only for Mason City but for the area.

"It will help kick start this amenity for Mason City and the region," he said. "It shows the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the state are interested in partnering with us on the next step in the story of Mason City’s great comeback."

In a submission to the Iowa Great Places program, the city had work on the project budgeted at $1.2 million. City Administrator Aaron Burnett said at an Oct. 1, 2020 meeting that for the current fiscal year the project took up $200,000 but that the total scope of the work will require the project to have the remainder of the Capital Improvement Plan funded next year.

According to Schickel, the city is in talks with other partners to work on making the project happen.

"So we can expect more announcements like this," he said.