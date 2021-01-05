Mason City receives $150,000 for riverwalk project

At the start of 2020, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel talked about the need to develop the waterfronts in town as part of the "Willow Creek Master Plan."
Five days into 2021, the city has tentative plans in place to make that happen and now some funding to aid in that effort.
Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced it would be rewarding Mason City with a $150,000 grant for the Willow Creek Riverwalk.
The announcement said that such a project would "promote current and future downtown revitalization efforts" while highlighting the "natural gateway and create a public space that connects residents and visitors to expanding amenities downtown."
The announcement then goes on to note that the project will include a prominent "hearth" gathering location, a new pathway through the mall parking lot, new "Sculptures on Parade" artwork and trail improvements.
Schickel said that the announcement from the Department of Cultural Affairs is "fantastic" and could be a boon not only for Mason City but for the area.
"It will help kick start this amenity for Mason City and the region," he said. "It shows the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the state are interested in partnering with us on the next step in the story of Mason City’s great comeback."
In a submission to the Iowa Great Places program, the city had work on the project budgeted at $1.2 million. City Administrator Aaron Burnett said at an Oct. 1, 2020 meeting that for the current fiscal year the project took up $200,000 but that the total scope of the work will require the project to have the remainder of the Capital Improvement Plan funded next year.
According to Schickel, the city is in talks with other partners to work on making the project happen.
"So we can expect more announcements like this," he said.
In total, nine communities across Iowa received a total of $1.25 million in grants to work on projects. Along with Mason City, awards also went out to Atlantic, Boone, Centerville, Coggon, Grinnell, Sioux City, Spirit Lake and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.