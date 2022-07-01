Mason City Public Library receives state accreditation

The State Library of Iowa announced that the Mason City Public Library has met the conditions for a state accreditation.

In order to received the accreditation, according to a press release, the Mason City Public Library had to meet the conditions outlined in "In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition."

Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Mason City Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access and facilities. The accreditation status begins July 1, 2022, and is valid through June 30, 2025.

“The director and board of trustees of the Mason City Public Library and the city of Mason City are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said State Librarian Michael Scott in a statement.

Of Iowa's 543 public libraries, 403-including the Mason City Public Library-are accredited. Iowa's accredited public libraries are recognized for being responsive to their communities and for exhibiting excellence in their provision of library services. More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards, according to the release.

Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library's Enrich Iowa program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Scott, and Iowa Commission of Libraries Chairperson Carrie Falk.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

