Mason City Public Library holds off on reopening
Mason City Public Library weblogo

Mason City Public Library

About a month ago, Mason City Public Library officials started talking about when and how they would do an expanded reopening of the building that would allow limited browsing for residents. Only a set number of masked people could be allowed into the building at one time and they would need to make appointments beforehand that couldn't go longer than 30 minutes. 

But the past few weeks have made it clear that that plan isn't going to be enacted anytime soon.

"We started that discussion last month, made a plan for how we would do it and then the numbers got dangerously high here," Mason City Public Library Director Mary Markwalter said. "When they get lower, we have a plan for how to offer browsing and safely."

For now, the Mason City Public Library is still using pick-up and drop-off locations at the Mason City Room entrance for people who want to check things out. To actually request items, people can either call or go into the library catalog online and place items on hold.

Markwalter said that this process has worked, but it just isn't quite the same.

"It’s really hard for us to limit our services, just in general, because we’re use to trying to do as much as we can," she said.

"We’re really glad we have the online databases, but it’s been really hard not to see our patrons. It’s hard to work in an environment where you have to distance yourself from your coworkers... And we really miss just operating normally."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

