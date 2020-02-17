You are the owner of this article.
Mason City Police to hold "Skating with the law" event
Mason City Police to hold "Skating with the law" event

Mason City Police event

Any given day, Mason City police officers can take on a lot of different tasks and wear a lot of different hats. Soon enough, they'll be wearing roller skates.

On March 1, the Mason City Police Officer's Association Unit 18 is holding a "Skating with the law" event at Roller City that will be free to members of the public. 

According to a release provided by Mason City Police Officers Association president, Jennifer Sankey, the event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the final hour being a game of "blacklight dodgeball." Along with the skate and dodgeball, there's also a chance for attendees to win door prizes, check out some of the police vehicles and meet one of the department's dogs.

At other times of the year, Mason City Police Officers Association helps run events such as "Shop with a Cop." 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

