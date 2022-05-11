Mason City police respond to second standoff in a week, suspect arrested

Area law enforcement agencies had a Mason City house surrounded with officers and tactical vehicles on Wednesday, resulting in an arrest of a shooting suspect.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police attempted to execute a search warrant at the residence at 108 Eighth Street SW. They were told by residents of the home that the subject of an arrest warrant police also had, Kaleb Van Scyoc, was still in the house.

Scanner chatter and witnesses at the scene noted Van Scyoc is also known as Kaleb Trunkhill.

Van Scyoc was wanted after being identified as the shooter in an incident that took place on Tuesday near Eighth Street and North Van Buren Avenue in which one person was injured.

After around two hours of attempting to negotiate Van Scyoc's surrender, officers could be seen armed with rifles and teargas, entering the property.

Van Scyoc was ultimately located at the residence and was arrested, according to a statement issued by Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley around 6 p.m.

Van Scyoc faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury, all felonies, and one misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm within city limits.

Iowa State Patrol and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

The incident was the second of its kind in less than a week. On Friday, May 6, 27-year-old Cody Dakin was arrested after a brief car chase ended in a three-plus hour standoff on First Street Northwest in Mason City. After flushing Dakin out of the house with teargas, he was taken into custody without incident and treated on the scene by Mason City EMS.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.