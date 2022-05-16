Mason City police release details of weekend shooting incident

The Mason City Police Department responded to a call of a shooting downtown around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers on the scene confirmed that one person was taken away by Mason City Ambulance, and that no other injuries were reported and there was no danger to the public.

The incident occurred in the alley way behind the Historic Park Inn Hotel, which is located at 15 South Federal Ave. on the Plaza.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley confirmed in a press release on Monday that one man had sustained a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brinkley said the department will not be releasing the name of the individual involved.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

