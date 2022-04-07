Mason City police looking into gun incidents

Authorities are looking into a pair of gun-related incidents that took place this week.

In separate press releases, Captain Mike McKelvey of the Mason City Police Department issued statements regarding a shooting with injury that occurred Wednesday morning, and a shots-fired call Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a medical call at an apartment building located at 814 N Federal Ave., after being informed the patient was injured with a gunshot wound. The injury was not life-threatening.

McKelvey stated that neither the caller nor the injured person were cooperative, refusing to recall what had happened and where the incident took place. The victim, a 24-year-old male, does not live at the apartments and has no permanent address, the statement said.

Because of the parties' lack of cooperation, residents within a one-block radius of Ninth Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue are asked to review any security-camera footage they may have, specifically looking for two or more pedestrians who may be arguing — possibly over a backpack.

In the second incident, police responded to a call of shots fired at the West Side Manor apartment complex located at 2327 S Taft Ave. around 2 a.m. Thursday.

McKelvey said witnesses reported hearing gun shots, followed by a car speeding out of one of the parking lots of the complex. Officers on the scene discovered evidence of gunfire, with some rounds hitting one of the apartment buildings. The statement noted that no bullets appeared to have penetrated the exterior walls of the building and no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown whether the Thursday-morning incident is related to the Wednesday shooting.

Anyone with information regarding either case is urged to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

