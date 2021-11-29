Mason City Police Dept. offers holiday package pickup to avert theft

The Mason City Police Department has designated its station as a safe-delivery location for residents who plan to receive packages in the mail this holiday season.

Residents may use the police station's address as their shipping address when shopping online in order to prevent delivered packages from being stolen from their doorstep, Chief Jeff Brinkley said in a statement.

Those wishing to use free service should have packages sent in their own name to: Mason City Police Department; 78 S. Georgia Ave.; Mason City, IA 50401.

Packages may be retrieved at the station, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, with extended hours Thursday nights until 7 p.m., and 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays. All packages must be picked up by Thursday, Dec. 23, and a photo ID is required to prove ownership.

