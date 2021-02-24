Mason City Police Department: Mason City man arrested, burglaries could be on the rise

Mason City police are warning area residents to keep their houses locked up as spring approaches.

Mason City Police Capt. Mike McKelvey told the Globe Gazette on Wednesday that the warmer weather often gives way to an increase in thefts and burglaries. He advised citizens to make sure house, garage and shed doors are closed and to be vigilant of any unusual activity to help prevent crimes of opportunity.

McKelvey's statements come the morning after a Mason City was arrested on felony burglary charges.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Joshua Collings was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses say he was seen going into the garage of a residence on the 800 block of North Jefferson Avenue and exiting with a power tool in his possession.

Collings has since been released on bail and is scheduled to make his preliminary court appearance on March 16.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

