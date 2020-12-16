Mason City police ask for help identifying thief after break-in at area business

About half a million people in the U.S. suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder. AccuWeather spoke with doctors who explain how weather impacts mental health.

Police are investigating an early-Monday-morning burglary which occurred at a warehouse belonging to a Mason City builder.

According to a statement from Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey, a theft was reported by Young Construction around 7 a.m. Along with a vehicle, (which was later recovered) Young Construction listed on its Facebook page that four impact drivers, Carhartt bibs, two power drills, iPad, and multiple hand tools were missing from the property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the MCPD at 641-421-3636.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

