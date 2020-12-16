 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City police ask for help identifying thief after break-in at area business
0 comments
alert

Mason City police ask for help identifying thief after break-in at area business

{{featured_button_text}}

About half a million people in the U.S. suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder. AccuWeather spoke with doctors who explain how weather impacts mental health.

Police are investigating an early-Monday-morning burglary which occurred at a warehouse belonging to a Mason City builder.

According to a statement from Mason City Police Captain Mike McKelvey, a theft was reported by Young Construction around 7 a.m. Along with a vehicle, (which was later recovered) Young Construction listed on its Facebook page that four impact drivers, Carhartt bibs, two power drills, iPad, and multiple hand tools were missing from the property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the MCPD at 641-421-3636. 

Young Construction

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

GROUETTE: A belated thank you
Opinion

GROUETTE: A belated thank you

  • Updated

When you call the Globe Gazette's local number, I'm usually the one who picks up. Some calls are news tips, some are complaints, and some are …

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories December 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News