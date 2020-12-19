Mason City Police adapt to continue annual Shop with a Cop event

The Mason City Police Department was determined to not let COVID-19 dampen its Christmas cheer as it continued a long-running tradition on Thursday.
For many years, the Mason City Police Officers Association Unit 18 has taken dozens of underprivileged children and treated them with a holiday shopping spree at local retail stores in its annual Shop with a Cop event.
With safety in mind during the pandemic, police officers set up shop at the bus terminal in downtown Mason City to hand out gifts selected specifically for each family as they pulled through the terminal in their vehicles.
Support Local Journalism
Santa Claus was on hand to greet each family and hand out gifts this year, occasionally riding through the street's in the department's utility terrain vehicle decked out in Christmas lights.
Shop with a Cop 1
Shop with a Cop 2
Shop with a Cop 3
Shop with a Cop 4
Shop with a Cop 5
Shop with a Cop 6
Shop with a Cop 7
Shop with a Cop 8
Shop with a Cop 9
Shop with a Cop 10
Shop with a Cop 11
Shop with a Cop 12
Shop with a Cop 13
Shop with a Cop 14
Shop with a Cop 15
Shop with a Cop 16
Shop with a Cop 17
Shop with a Cop 18
Shop with a Cop 19
Shop with a Cop 20
Shop with a Cop 21
Shop with a Cop 22
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!