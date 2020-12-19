 Skip to main content
Mason City Police adapt to continue annual Shop with a Cop event
The Mason City Police Department was determined to not let COVID-19 dampen its Christmas cheer as it continued a long-running tradition on Thursday.

For many years, the Mason City Police Officers Association Unit 18 has taken dozens of underprivileged children and treated them with a holiday shopping spree at local retail stores in its annual Shop with a Cop event. 

With safety in mind during the pandemic, police officers set up shop at the bus terminal in downtown Mason City to hand out gifts selected specifically for each family as they pulled through the terminal in their vehicles. 

Santa Claus was on hand to greet each family and hand out gifts this year, occasionally riding through the street's in the department's utility terrain vehicle decked out in Christmas lights. 

Shop with a Cop 5

Mason City police officers help Santa Claus hand out presents to families on Thursday during the annual Shop with a Cop event at the Mason City bus terminal.
Families were treated to music, gift cards and treat bags. Those who walked up to the terminal were able to visit with the department's K-9, Kilo.
 
The department receives nominations from schools and community organizations for candidates for the event, which were then selected randomly from a list. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said they had 83 children on their list for this year's event, on par with previous years.
 
 
 
