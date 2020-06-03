Mason City playgrounds are now re-opening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The re-opening in Mason City continues.

At Wednesday afternoon's weekly public health press conference, Mason City Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly said that the Park Board made a decision to allow the city's numerous playgrounds to re-open after months of being wrapped in yellow caution tape.

That now means that nearly all sporting and recreational activities are allowed at parks again — as long as people continue to keep in mind that the community's health is in their hands. To that point, Pauly made it clear that the playground equipment will not be disinfected on a regular basis.

"Practice good hygiene when you use our parks," he said.

With that, Mason City is also opening back up its own summer sports programs and Pauly said that "registration is happening as we speak for softball and teeball programs."

But when actual games for those programs take place, Pauly said that bleachers will be nixed and that people will need to bring their own blankets or chairs. Going further, he added that organizers plan to sanitize balls and bats after every single play and remove umpires from behind the catcher.

As summer progresses, Pauly also said that residents can expect pickleball and tennis camps to return.