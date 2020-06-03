Mason City playgrounds are now re-opening

The re-opening in Mason City continues.
At Wednesday afternoon's weekly public health press conference, Mason City Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly said that the Park Board made a decision to allow the city's numerous playgrounds to re-open after months of being wrapped in yellow caution tape.
That now means that nearly all sporting and recreational activities are allowed at parks again — as long as people continue to keep in mind that the community's health is in their hands. To that point, Pauly made it clear that the playground equipment will not be disinfected on a regular basis.
"Practice good hygiene when you use our parks," he said.
With that, Mason City is also opening back up its own summer sports programs and Pauly said that "registration is happening as we speak for softball and teeball programs."
But when actual games for those programs take place, Pauly said that bleachers will be nixed and that people will need to bring their own blankets or chairs. Going further, he added that organizers plan to sanitize balls and bats after every single play and remove umpires from behind the catcher.
As summer progresses, Pauly also said that residents can expect pickleball and tennis camps to return.
As far as broader COVID-19 trends in Cerro Gordo County, Mayor Bill Schickel said near the top of the broadcast that current confirmed cases stand at 29 total, with 18 people having recovered.
After relaying those numbers, Schickel also confirmed that one employee of Curries in Mason City did test positive but said that the case happened several weeks back and that the employee was at home at the time.
Outside of the realm of city re-openings, Schickel responded near the end of the broadcast to the local protests to show solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and policing overhaul that have been going all week in Mason City and he said that he was proud.
"It’s reflective of things we should be aware of and I appreciate the message of young people. This is a time of reflection and listening and that’s what I’m doing...I know our police chief was down at the gathering to provide drinking water and meet with some of the young people and I could not be more proud."
