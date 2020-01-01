Mason City Parks and Rec latest resident of Southbridge

Over the years, the Mason City Parks and Recreation Department has occupied a number of locales: the former Garfield Elementary School facilities, the old Washington Elementary School site, Mohawk Square and, most recently, the Mason City Senior Center on Fourth Street Northwest.

It's been a lot of moving.

But the parks department can settle down a bit because, as of Monday, it has a new permanent home in Southbridge Mall, right next to the multipurpose arena.

"A major benefit is being next to the arena," Mason City Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly said. "The best marketing strategy is word of mouth and foot traffic: You put us next to a 2,000 seat arena, and we're one of two entrances you can go in."

According to Pauly, the new location gives the department to more space to run programs for Mason City youth. In the past, the department really only had two "semi-program" rooms which gave staff much less to work with.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}