Mason City Parks and Rec latest resident of Southbridge

Over the years, the Mason City Parks and Recreation Department has occupied a number of locales: the former Garfield Elementary School facilities, the old Washington Elementary School site, Mohawk Square and, most recently, the Mason City Senior Center on Fourth Street Northwest.
It's been a lot of moving.
But the parks department can settle down a bit because, as of Monday, it has a new permanent home in Southbridge Mall, right next to the multipurpose arena.
"A major benefit is being next to the arena," Mason City Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly said. "The best marketing strategy is word of mouth and foot traffic: You put us next to a 2,000 seat arena, and we're one of two entrances you can go in."
According to Pauly, the new location gives the department to more space to run programs for Mason City youth. In the past, the department really only had two "semi-program" rooms which gave staff much less to work with.
Now though, the department can do its summer day camp along with specialty camps. Running a soccer event at the same time as a park board meeting wouldn't be out of the question.
"We actually have the capability of doing all that stuff at the same time in our new office, which, out of any of the previous locations I've worked at, we've never had the opportunity to do that," Pauly said. With the new space, Pauly thinks the department can better serve the public in part because of its increased ability to do programs.
Another perk, according to Pauly, is just getting to be near where things are happening.
"I think it's exciting to be a part of the downtown Renaissance project," Pauly said. "There's been a lot of growth since I moved here in 2010. Everything is just moving and shaking downtown and it's exciting to be a part of the downtown movement."
With its opening in Southbridge, the parks department joins Country Axe and the Sports Page bar as the newest occupants of a mall that's slowly brought businesses back over the past year.
