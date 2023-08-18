Aubrey Otto of Mason City exhibited the 2023 Champion 4-H Market Broilers (chickens) at the Iowa State Fair this past week.

"I feel excited to win. I've never gone to state before. I get to be down at the fair for a whole week," said Otto. "It was a lot of hard work changing the bedding and keeping them cool in this heat. Luckily, we bought fans and did a really good job."

Otto is a member of the CC Riders 4-H Club in Cerro Gordo County. She has shown previously at the North Iowa Fair, but this was her first exhibition at the Iowa State Fair. Aubrey’s parents are Aimee and Michael Otto of Mason City.

Otto has enjoyed being a part of 4-H and invites other kids to give it a shot. "I don't think kids know they don't have to have a lot of animals or live on a farm. There's lots to do in 4-H. Anyone can do the projects and be a champion."

While spending time at the Iowa State Fair this week, Otto and her parents have had the chance to see the sights and even try some new foods. "I really liked the sweet corn ice cream," she said.

Aubrey will be heading to the prestigious Iowa State Fair Sale of Champions on Saturday, Aug. 19. If you would like to donate to support Aubrey in the sale, you can donate at https://ifaa.org/donate

During the sale, 16 4-H and FFA exhibitors sell their champion livestock to hometown and national supporters. The animals represent the Grand and Reserve Grand Champions in each of their respective species as selected during the fair’s livestock show, said Sara DeBouer of the Iowa State University Extension office.

The Sale of Champions is managed by the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) and is hosted the last Saturday of the Iowa State Fair in the Cattle Barn’s Penningroth Media Center.