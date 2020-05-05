Mason City organizations providing meals for North Iowans in need

With the wide-spread shutdowns that have followed the COVID-19 pandemic, life has been made more difficult for some of North Iowa’s most vulnerable residents as senior centers have closed their doors.
Not only are these places seniors can go to visit and socialize, they also are places many seniors rely on for their everyday access to meals.
Luckily, several local organizations are doing their part to make sure seniors are still getting fed.
The Elderbridge Agency on Aging, which services 29 counties in Iowa, is providing funding to the Mason City Senior Center, as well as the Mason City Community Kitchen for meal delivery. Elderbridge does not deliver the meals directly, instead using an outside organization of volunteers to do that, with strict health guidelines in place.
“We have directed them to have their volunteers wear masks,” Elderbridge Director of Operations Stacia Timmer said. “The volunteers are asked to simply put the food outside their door and let them know it's there. We are not entering the home to bring in the meals. We’re following those guidelines right now.”
Meals can also be picked up at the senior center, with curbside delivery being offered. In addition to meals, Elderbridge offers other support services.
"As far as our other services, we’re also doing reassurance phone calls,” Timmer said. “We are available by phone to coordinate anything that people are requesting or needing right now.”
The Mason City Community Kitchen is also providing takeout options. Director Amanda Ragan estimates that the center usually averages around 100 meals served on a typical night, but lately, that has swelled to about 160.
Though they will be allowed to reopen soon, Ragan says that due to health and safety concerns, the kitchen will not be reopening in May. Instead, they will continue to offer carryout service, with only 10 people allowed in the building at a time. Patrons are asked to wear masks, and Ragan says the Kitchen has given out over 200 masks over the past month.
“We’re trying to make sure everybody is safe,” Ragan said. “We haven’t stopped a day of service. We’ve continued to do this throughout.”
The Community Kitchen offers a noon meal Monday through Saturday, and an evening meal Monday through Thursday, and also provides food for Meals on Wheels at Mercy Hospital.
For both Timmer and Ragan, the influx of volunteers during the pandemic has been heartening. Though people cannot gather together for the foreseeable future, Ragan, Timmer and the many volunteers are doing their best to make sure they are not getting left behind.
"They have pretty good support from volunteers and people are calling and saying 'What can we do?'" Timmer said. "We try to direct them to those meal sites or to the community kitchen. We did direct extra funding to the community kitchen so they could do extra meals, weekends, night meals and they have had a lot of volunteers show up to help them out. It’s been pretty awesome."
