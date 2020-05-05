Mason City organizations providing meals for North Iowans in need

"As far as our other services, we’re also doing reassurance phone calls,” Timmer said. “We are available by phone to coordinate anything that people are requesting or needing right now.”

The Mason City Community Kitchen is also providing takeout options. Director Amanda Ragan estimates that the center usually averages around 100 meals served on a typical night, but lately, that has swelled to about 160.

Though they will be allowed to reopen soon, Ragan says that due to health and safety concerns, the kitchen will not be reopening in May. Instead, they will continue to offer carryout service, with only 10 people allowed in the building at a time. Patrons are asked to wear masks, and Ragan says the Kitchen has given out over 200 masks over the past month.

“We’re trying to make sure everybody is safe,” Ragan said. “We haven’t stopped a day of service. We’ve continued to do this throughout.”

The Community Kitchen offers a noon meal Monday through Saturday, and an evening meal Monday through Thursday, and also provides food for Meals on Wheels at Mercy Hospital.