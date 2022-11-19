Mason City operations supervisor to retire

Mason City Operations and Maintenance Supervisor Bob Bergren will be retiring in December after 33 years of taking care of city streets, trees and everything in between.

“I started in ‘89 on the crew,” Bergren said. “So, they moved me from the crew to (Operations and Maintenance) Supervisor position back in 2002. So, it's been 20 years as Supervisor.”

Officially, Bergren’s actual job title is Street Maintenance and Parks Supervisor. As part of the new city management system put into place in the late 1990s, each supervisor has foremen underneath them and then public works employees.

Essentially, Bergren is responsible for all maintenance on city streets, including snow and ice removal, and the maintenance of the city’s fleet of trucks and heavy equipment.

“And then we work with the Chamber downtown when we put up all the Christmas decorations,” Bergren said. It is also his department that provides support for big and small city events such as RAGBRAI, Band Fest and Friday Night Live. “We were the group that helped support all that for the road closures and signage.”

“So then, of course, all the street maintenance and tree maintenance and things like that,” Bergren said. The Parks Department was added to the Operations and Maintenance mix in 2009.

Bergren has a parks foreman who is responsible for the city’s entire park system and a tree department foreman, who is responsible for trimming, responding to storm damage and diseased tree removal, but it is Bergren who has been the physical backbone to Mason City’s Tree City USA designation.

Bergren is quick to give credit where credit is due. “I'm a part of it, okay. There's kind of a group of us that handle that too,” he said. He mentioned the late Beth Enright, the first grant coordinator for the city’s Tree City USA program and City Administrator's Executive Assistant Pam Stecker and Grant Administrator Rachel VanHauen for carrying the program forward. “I kind of handle the work part of it,” he said.

“I usually contact kids or classes to all the different schools in town to see if they want to volunteer to help. And usually, they're really good about, ‘Yeah, we want to get the kids to plant trees and stuff like that,’” Bergren said.

“So, yeah, I'm kind of getting most of the accolades, but I'm not really the person. It's more of a group effort; like I say: 'You got to work as a team to get things done,'” Bergren said. “But, again, we do a lot of the visual work, stuff people see.”

The most visual aspect of the tree maintenance department has been the removal of almost 780 of the city’s trees due to the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle infestation.

When the department workers aren’t busy cutting down they are busy with tree replanting projects, on top of their general tree maintenance. “We never run out of work to do. There's always something going on,” Bergren said. “So we don't exactly replace a tree where a tree has come down but we try to keep replacing trees everywhere in total just to kind of keep the forest canopy.”

But now, retirement is calling. “I don't want to have this (pointing to his cell phone) waking me up in the morning anymore, or in the middle of the night,” Bergren said. “I'm basically always on call. You know, if there's a tree that falls down in the middle of the night, or a traffic signal pole isn't working, or a streetlight gets knocked down, or it's snowing or icy, or there's a fire and they need barricades, or something like that.”

Bergren said he is looking forward to hanging out with his wife, children and grandchildren as well as visiting parents that he normally only got to see once a year.

“That's what I'm shooting for,” Bergren said. “Maybe a little travel. I like to travel. So, we'll see.”