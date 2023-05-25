Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The city of Mason City has crews from the Operation and Maintenance Department out in the streets for training on the maintenance and repair of fire hydrants.

Workers could be seen on Seventh Street Northeast making repairs to a hydrant that had been reported as leaking.

Fire hydrants are regularly assessed in the city and flushed twice per year in spring and fall. Hydrants operated in freezing weather must be maintained immediately to prevent damage from expanding frozen water.

Hydrants can be damaged during maintenance if care is not taken to properly lubricate them and be certain no debris has infiltrated the threads. Fire hydrants use brass fitting that can be easily damaged if mishandled.

Citizens are reminded to maintain hydrant areas with good mowing and snow removal practices, never parking in front of a hydrant and notifying the city immediately if there is an issue. To report a malfunctioning or damaged hydrant, call City Hall at 641-421-3600.