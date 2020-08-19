Mason City officials present at All-America City Awards

During the presentation, which threw to officials across the city, Burnett called the River City Renaissance "the embodiment of community collaboration" and told judges that just the arena facet of the project had led to new businesses and housing in downtown Mason City.

At another turn, Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly shared that nutritional work his department is engaged in has led to "79% more kids in (Mason City) schools eating more fruits and vegetables."

One other recreational endeavor the presentation spotlighted was the Chamber's "Trees for the Town" project which had 15 contributions from local businesses and received a matching grant of $2,000 from the city to plant 54 trees in areas damaged by the flooding from 2008.

When it came time for questioning, the judges started off by asking how the city figured out of which these sorts of projects were even community needs.

"We just saw a need to come together and it’s through this that so many of these things have been accomplished," Schickel said about some of the work.