While everything for Mason City's 2022 budget isn't fully set in stone, many final items are starting to solidify.

One of the largest items is the downtown hotel project which is a part of the "River City Renaissance" and is slated to begin construction in 2021 after a variety of delays and pushbacks. In Jacobson's worksheets, the project was billed for $8,050,000 and is being covered by general obligation bonds, which the city uses for public works. Such bonds are backed by the general revenue of the municipality that is issuing them.

The hotel wasn't the only seven-figure item, however. The Mason City Municipal Airport is considering a new terminal building that is listed at about $6 million.

But, Mason City Airport Manager David Sims has said that the plan is to cover costs with federal funding that the airport received through the 2020 CARES Act. In Nov. 2020, Sims said that officials at the airport were looking at whether or not the current building would be able to handle the increased traveler capacity expected to come with new flight provider SkyWest.

"We’re already starting to do some work with some architects to kind of figure that part out. Whether we can accommodate it in an existing building or if there’ll have to be expansion," Sims said at the time.

The terminal wouldn't be the only work the city is preparing for that would be covered by some degree of outside funding.

During the Thursday night work session, Jacobson had plans to build a downtown riverwalk budgeted for $950,000. Earlier this month, the city received $150,000 from the the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The idea is that the the project will feature a prominent "hearth" gathering location, a new route through the Southbridge Mall parking lot, new "Sculptures on Parade" artwork and trail improvements.

One area trail improvement that the city has been working for a number of years is the High Line Trail, which would run about five miles and link 19th Street Southeast with County Road B-20. Jacobson listed $212,750 of debt for the trail in his worksheets. The city has previously applied for a pair of grants to help with the project and Burnett has said that work should be completed in 2021.

In total, Jacobson counted about $42 million of capital proposed in the worksheets and said that he expects increased in sanitation, sewer and water to increase by about $1.11 a month which would help with work such as water main replacements for $200,000 and sewer system maintenance for $650,000.

As for the preliminary operating budget, Jacobson said that most of the increases were "either for wage or health insurance costs."

Within that budget, Jacobson listed about $6.52 million in debt retirement that he expected. In total, Jacobson had $25,210,000 listed in outstanding debt and said the city would be adding $2.3 million in 2022. At this time, the city's listed debt capacity is 41.01% or $40,076,536 which is debt that it can still take on.

"(That's a) fluid number that changes every six months based on what we pay on debt," Jacobson said.

Near the close of the session, Burnett noted that at least one boon for right now is that the city expects total taxable valuations to rise.

"We continue to see expansions by several large industries. A lot of these continue to grow section by section and line by line and that creates new valuation for the city."

