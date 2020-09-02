Mason City officials monitoring new COVID-19 uptick

That public effort, Schickel acknowledged, is more important now as school is back in the swing of things and adding a new element to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just yesterday, the Mason City Community School District announced that the football team would have to pack it in for two weeks because of exposure to the virus.

"In one way sports is like art that it can and does bring us together so obviously it’s unfortunate we cannot have football for a couple of weeks here but I think it’s the right decision," Schickel said. Even if the measure might seem drastic to some, Schickel noted that the school district has to have safety as the first priority.

For the city, one of the bigger tests that COVID-19 has presented is to the budget.

Schickel said that the city closed off this past fiscal year in good shape but it is still putting in for available relief funding from the state. The move is meant to cover increased expenses related to COVID such as added hours and work loads for city departments. According to him, Mason City is asking for at least $600,000 from the state for those costs.