You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City offices, transit closed on Monday
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City offices, transit closed on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
City Hall closed to public

A woman in a protective mask can be seen in the reflection of Mason City Hall, which remains closed to the general public due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.

With a holiday this weekend, Mason City residents will need to make some tweaks to any city-involved plans they had.

On Monday, local government offices will stay closed in observance of Memorial Day. 

Also, the city's transit buses will not be operating at all on Monday. 

Finally, Monday collections for yard waste, garbage and recyclables will be pushed back to Wednesday morning. 

At a city council meeting on Tuesday evening, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the city aims to open up certain buildings a bit more to the public within the next month but those plans are still tentative. And when such offices do open there will still be requirements that citizens will need to follow. 

The Globe Gazette's building will also be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News