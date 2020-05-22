Mason City offices, transit closed on Monday

With a holiday this weekend, Mason City residents will need to make some tweaks to any city-involved plans they had.
On Monday, local government offices will stay closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Also, the city's transit buses will not be operating at all on Monday.
Finally, Monday collections for yard waste, garbage and recyclables will be pushed back to Wednesday morning.
At a city council meeting on Tuesday evening, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the city aims to open up certain buildings a bit more to the public within the next month but those plans are still tentative. And when such offices do open there will still be requirements that citizens will need to follow.
The Globe Gazette's building will also be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.
