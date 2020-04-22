Mason City offering free mulch to residents

On Earth Day 2020, and in the same week where the 148th Arbor Day is being marked in the U.S., Mason City is offering area residents a free opportunity to make some natural improvements of their own.
According to a news release from Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the city has free mulch available for residential use.
Residents are able to pick up the mulch directly from piles just north of the Mason City Dog Park on Elm Drive north of 13th Street Northeast or they can receive a delivery from the Street Division Staff (up to a 10-mile radius outside of Mason City).
The window for deliveries is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!