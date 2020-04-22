Mason City offering free mulch to residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Earth Day 2020, and in the same week where the 148th Arbor Day is being marked in the U.S., Mason City is offering area residents a free opportunity to make some natural improvements of their own.

According to a news release from Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the city has free mulch available for residential use.

Residents are able to pick up the mulch directly from piles just north of the Mason City Dog Park on Elm Drive north of 13th Street Northeast or they can receive a delivery from the Street Division Staff (up to a 10-mile radius outside of Mason City).

The window for deliveries is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

