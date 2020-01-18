Mason City now awarding Community Development Block Grants for owner-occupied homes

According to Mason City Grant Administrator Beth Enright, one thing with the Community Development Block Grants that the city receives is that the money isn't just spread anywhere. It's more targeted than that. Since the East Old Garfield School Neighborhood is a neighborhood with older homes -- which the state factors in -- and it hasn't been covered through the program before, it was an ideal candidate.

"We've never been in that neighborhood and I just thought we should give them a shot," Enright said.

Since the process opened at the beginning of the year, Enright said that the city has received an application that looks like it will go through.

So there is still a significant chunk of grant funding available, which Enright said means the city won't be setting a deadline just yet for when applicants need to have the relevant paperwork in.

Development Services Director Steven Van Steenhuyse said that the importance of such grants is threefold and interrelated.