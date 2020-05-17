Mason City Noon Lions Club turns 100 -- one of the oldest in the nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 12, the Mason City Noon Lions Club became one of the first Lions clubs in the nation to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Its motto is “We serve.”

“I wanted to help out in the community,” said Mara Linskey, vice president and program chair of the Mason City Noon Lions Club. “The Lions is all about service, and so I thought it would be a nice club to join to get out there and do some volunteer work and be active in the community.”

While the club provides members with many community service opportunities, the club’s primary focus is on vision.

In 1925, Hellen Keller called upon Lions Club International to take action by helping individuals with vision and hearing problems and the organization graciously accepted the challenge.

Each year starting in the fall, Noon Lions Club members conduct eye screenings for children five and under.

Children under the age of five cannot report a vision problem, so the club visits daycares and preschools throughout the area to take pictures of their eyes. These images are then sent to the University of Iowa Hospital for them to determine if the child needs follow-up care.