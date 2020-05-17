Mason City Noon Lions Club turns 100 -- one of the oldest in the nation

On May 12, the Mason City Noon Lions Club became one of the first Lions clubs in the nation to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Its motto is “We serve.”
“I wanted to help out in the community,” said Mara Linskey, vice president and program chair of the Mason City Noon Lions Club. “The Lions is all about service, and so I thought it would be a nice club to join to get out there and do some volunteer work and be active in the community.”
While the club provides members with many community service opportunities, the club’s primary focus is on vision.
In 1925, Hellen Keller called upon Lions Club International to take action by helping individuals with vision and hearing problems and the organization graciously accepted the challenge.
Each year starting in the fall, Noon Lions Club members conduct eye screenings for children five and under.
Children under the age of five cannot report a vision problem, so the club visits daycares and preschools throughout the area to take pictures of their eyes. These images are then sent to the University of Iowa Hospital for them to determine if the child needs follow-up care.
According to Dennis Reidel, member since 1993 and current club president, in the last 18 years, his club has screened 8,500 children.
The club works to support those in the community who cannot afford to get tested for or purchase glasses or hearing aids. They also collect used glasses to be recycled into new ones for those in need internationally.
Although the club started with 47 members in 1920 and has declined to the current 26 members, they still stand strong throughout many other service projects.
In the many years of the club's history, they have participated in community kitchens and Meals on Wheels, as well as donating to various programs. Members of the club have also made efforts to promote diabetes awareness and environmental issues.
Another one of their annual events is a tailgate chili supper fundraiser held at the Mason City Mohawks last home football game. This event was first held in 1992 and has been held every year since.
Since the club started, weekly meetings have been held on Wednesdays at noon, but they have been on hold due to the pandemic. As a result, the centennial celebration has been postponed until further notice.
