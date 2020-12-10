Mason City Noon Kiwanis marks 100 years

The 100th anniversary of Mason City Noon Kiwanis was observed during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“We are honored that Mason City Noon Kiwanis has given 100 years of service to our community,” club President Aaron Hobert said in a statement.

“Kiwanis has seen many changes over the years, but one thing that remains constant is our reason for being – to help kids."

The club was formed on Dec. 9, 1920, and has since been active the North Iowa area, fostering youth programs and community betterment projects, such as Camp Tanglefoot in Clear Lake, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa, and Mason City parks.

"Several additional organizations have formed in Mason City because of this club, notably the very active River City Morning Kiwanis," said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel.

"It’s hard not to be impressed with the impact they have had. They are a shining example of the many people and organizations that play a quiet but key role in our community."

Anyone interested in becoming a Noon Kiwanis member is invited to visit the club's Facebook page. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are presently being held online.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

