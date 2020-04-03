Mason City: No more pick-up ball, playground fun until April 30

Anyone in Mason City looking to make use of the wide array of playground equipment and park shelters around town will now have to reconsider.
Mason City officials announced Friday morning that through at least April 30 equipment and shelters will be closed to the public in an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Along with that, all park restrooms will remain closed and drinking fountains will be turned off. To enforce the move, Mason City staff is installing caution tape and fencing around the equipment and park shelters. Team sports, pickup games and contact play are also all prohibited.
According to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, the move was made in consultation with the City's Parks Department and comes now because things were getting to a sort of tipping point.
"With the nicer weather it was becoming a gathering spot that violates the six-foot social distancing recommendation of health officials," Schickel said.
While the city's playground equipment and shelters will be closed off to the public, residents will still be able to use the parks and trails generally, including the city's dog park.
Within the past week, there's been a major uptick in city and state governments closing playgrounds to the general public.
Most notably in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all New York City’s playgrounds shut on Wednesday to slow the spread of COVID-19. Just up north in Minnesota, playgrounds are steadily closing across the state as well.
On Thursday, the Mankato Free Press reported that much of that city's playground equipment is currently wrapped in "yellow crime-scene tape" and adorned with signage explaining why the move was made.
