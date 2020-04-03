Mason City: No more pick-up ball, playground fun until April 30

While the city's playground equipment and shelters will be closed off to the public, residents will still be able to use the parks and trails generally, including the city's dog park.

Within the past week, there's been a major uptick in city and state governments closing playgrounds to the general public.

Most notably in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all New York City’s playgrounds shut on Wednesday to slow the spread of COVID-19. Just up north in Minnesota, playgrounds are steadily closing across the state as well.

On Thursday, the Mankato Free Press reported that much of that city's playground equipment is currently wrapped in "yellow crime-scene tape" and adorned with signage explaining why the move was made.

