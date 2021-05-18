Mason City, Newman students commemorate Meredith Willson's 119th birthday

A small ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery was held Tuesday morning, marking the 119th anniversary of Mason City composer Meredith Willson's birth.

Band students from Mason City and Newman Catholic high schools paid tribute to the late "Music Man," speaking about Willson's life, career, and contributions to the entertainment world.

Drum majors Luke Smith and Shaye Theobald, of MCHS and Angela Schutt of Newman, placed flowers at his headstone as Willson's ubiquitous "76 Trombones" played in the background.

Theobald, who, along with her a co-drum major, will lead the Maon City marching band in that very song during the North Iowa Band Festival next weekend, is more than happy to be back on the parade route for her senior year after 2020's cancellation due to COVID-19.

"I'm really excited, but when the time comes, I think I'm going to be really sad (it's over)." Theobald said of her final march. "I just love band so much."

