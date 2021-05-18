 Skip to main content
Mason City, Newman students commemorate Meredith Willson's 119th birthday
A small ceremony at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery was held Tuesday morning, marking the 119th anniversary of Mason City composer Meredith Willson's birth.

Mason City and Newman drum majors Luke Smith, Shaye Theobald and Angela Schutt (center) Band Festival royalty Ethan Walthall and Britta Elsbernd from MCHS (far left in black) and Ellie Determan and Jack Barrett from Newman (far right in black) at Meredith Willson's grave site during a memorial service on what would be the composer's 119th birthday on Tuesday.

Band students from Mason City and Newman Catholic high schools paid tribute to the late "Music Man," speaking about Willson's life, career, and contributions to the entertainment world.

Drum majors Luke Smith and Shaye Theobald, of MCHS and Angela Schutt of Newman, placed flowers at his headstone as Willson's ubiquitous "76 Trombones" played in the background.

Fresh flowers adorn the headstone of late composer Meredith Willson at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City on what would have been his 119th birthday on Tuesday.

Theobald, who, along with her a co-drum major, will lead the Maon City marching band in that very song during the North Iowa Band Festival next weekend, is more than happy to be back on the parade route for her senior year after 2020's cancellation due to COVID-19.

Mason City Chamber of Commerce President Robin Anderson (far left) films a memorial ceremony as Mason City High School drum majors Shaye Theobald and Luke Smith stand at the gravesite of late composer Meredith Willson on the 19th anniversary of his birth Tuesday.

"I'm really excited, but when the time comes, I think I'm going to be really sad (it's over)." Theobald said of her final march. "I just love band so much."

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

