Mason City, Newman Catholic win big at state cheer

“I really appreciate the girls and the hard work because this year has not only been tough, but it’s been mentally tough,” Arndt said. “It’s nice to see them get through that and come out basically grand champions of 4A. They deserve it.”

The Newman Catholic cheer team only participated in two events in Class 1A, but won both of them. The Knights came in first with 156.3 points in the Time Out Division and first with 69.8 points in the School Fight Song division.

“So exciting. We’ve been working the last two years to get a first-place finish at state cheer,” Newman Catholic coach Kathy Steenblock said. “This meant the world to my juniors and seniors who have really been pushing for it. We were just so excited and so happy to see our name at the top of the list.”

For both schools to finish so high is a big accomplishment for them, especially this year. Many new challenges were put in front of the teams, like wearing masks and sending in performances virtually.

Arndt says the Mason City team did many of its practices outside to better spread out and social distance. Steenblock says Newman Catholic sanitized often and worked hard to keep safe.