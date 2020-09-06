Mason City native Deborah Turner makes it to head of national voter organization

"I was then in Des Moines working at Mercy Medical and I had a friend who stopped by and said, 'How would you like to go to Tanzania?' and I said sure," Turner recounted. It turned out that friend had been working with an organization that had been doing medical missions and they wanted a female doctor for gynecology.

Once she finally made it to the east African nation, Turner said that there was a bit of an adjustment period. Trips from one town to another, by car, could take awhile because of the conditions of the infrastructure. Power outages weren't uncommon and cell reception was out of the question. All of that added up to altering the way that Turner had to operate.

"The first thing was acknowledging that all of the things we have to practice medicine we didn’t have there and all the good things you can do without that," Turner said.

Like with the civic engagement, Turner developed her medical inclinations as a kid in Mason City as well.