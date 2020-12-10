Mason City native crowned Princess of America Ambassador

A Mason City native has been crowned the 2020 Princess of America Ambassador.
Rebekah Mason, 19, a 2019 Newman Catholic High School graduate, won the national title at the Princess of America Pageant held Nov. 22–28 in Branson, Missouri.
She competed against girls from all over the country for the title in the required categories of interview, personal on-stage introduction, formal wear and on-stage question, and she had the opportunity to enter the optional categories of talent, spokesmodel, state costume, casual wear, photogenic, cover model and “Pink Carpet Couture” modeling.
Ambassador is one of 10 national titles Princess of America awards and is based on the community service work and volunteerism during their reign as a state titleholder.
Mason was crowned Junior Miss Great Lakes at the Princess of America Pageant Minnesota, Wisconsin and Great Lakes in Faribault, Minnesota, earlier this year in a modified pageant format due to COVID-19.
The Princess of America Pageant was her fourth — and largest — pageant.
Her first pageant was the North Iowa Fair Queen Contest in 2017, where she was named first runner-up.
As a national titleholder, Mason receives the official custom crown, banner, trophy, cash scholarship and travel opportunities, including a trip to Disney World, as well as many other gifts and prizes.
Mason will spend the next year traveling to other states to represent the Princess of America organization and promote her platform Chronic STRENGTH, a support network for individuals with chronic illnesses.
She currently has two support groups: one for middle school and high school students and the other for college students at the University of Iowa.
Mason was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a blood circulation disorder, in 2015.
She started the Chronic STRENGTH support group in October 2019 with about 30 college students with different chronic illnesses meeting at an Iowa City coffee shop.
Mason said the support groups, which meet informally every other week, went virtual this spring when the university ceased in-person classes.
She hopes to launch similar groups at colleges across the state, including Iowa State, University of Northern Iowa and North Iowa Area Community College, to provide support to other students with chronic illnesses.
Mason is the youngest of Bill and Anne Mason’s five children.
She’s currently a sophomore at the University of Iowa and enjoys running, lifting, painting, hiking, fishing and drawing.
Princess of America is a national pageant system based on the development of confidence and leadership skills for girls ages 4 to 24.
To follow Mason's journey as a national titleholder, visit the Princess of America Ambassador Facebook page.
