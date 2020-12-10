Mason City native crowned Princess of America Ambassador

Mason will spend the next year traveling to other states to represent the Princess of America organization and promote her platform Chronic STRENGTH, a support network for individuals with chronic illnesses.

She currently has two support groups: one for middle school and high school students and the other for college students at the University of Iowa.

Mason was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a blood circulation disorder, in 2015.

She started the Chronic STRENGTH support group in October 2019 with about 30 college students with different chronic illnesses meeting at an Iowa City coffee shop.

Mason said the support groups, which meet informally every other week, went virtual this spring when the university ceased in-person classes.

She hopes to launch similar groups at colleges across the state, including Iowa State, University of Northern Iowa and North Iowa Area Community College, to provide support to other students with chronic illnesses.

Mason is the youngest of Bill and Anne Mason’s five children.

She’s currently a sophomore at the University of Iowa and enjoys running, lifting, painting, hiking, fishing and drawing.