MSN recently compiled a list of the best place in each state to live on a $50,000 salary, and Mason City was selected as the best city for Iowa.
To get to the results, GOBankingRates "subtracted cost-of-living expenses from a $50,000 salary in cities across the U.S. For the purposes of this study, cities were limited to those with at least 5,000 households and a median income between $45,000 and $55,000," John Csiszar, author of the story, wrote.
For Mason City, total annual necessities was calculated at $27,136.16, leaving a remaining difference of $22,863.84. The story also mentioned that Mason City's average rent, about $700, was the lowest of any city on the list.
The whole list can be viewed by clicking here.
