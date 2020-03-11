Mason City nail salon ordered closed by state

A Mason City nail salon was ordered closed by the state Department of Health this week after it received several complaints about cleanliness.
But the owners say they've complied with all the state's demands and should be able to remain open.
At an emergency meeting held on March 9, the state Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences, said Tip and Toes nail salon's failure to comply with previous orders rendered it a public health threat that requires it remain closed until it can fix the issues state investigators found when on site.
The salon operates in Willowbrook Mall, 1631 Fourth St. S.W.
A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for April 13 in Des Moines.
The salon first came under scrutiny in June 2018 when the state received a complaint that a customer contracted a fungal infection after getting nails – a charge owner Tuan Anh Cao disputes. He says the customer came into the salon with the infection and became angry when he refused to work on the infected nail.
Two other complaints were received in the summer of 2019 regarding the sanitation at the salon and employee with a wart not wearing gloves while working with a customer's nails.
A final complaint from a long-term customer indicated that she contracted dermatitis, which the board noted is consistent with the business using a hazardous chemical in greater quantities than considered safe. An inspector later tested the methyl methacrylate monomer found on site and noted in the report that it was many times higher in concentration than is allowed.
In addition, a January 2020 inspection of the salon resulted in additional violations including employing an unlicensed nail technician, failure to discard single-use equipment and instruments after use, no biohazard sharps container on site, no complete first aid kit and no sanitation or spa log.
On Wednesday, Tuan said he was unaware his business was supposed to be closed. He also produced a receipt that showed he had purchased all the cleaning and biohazard items ordered by the state. He said he had tried to contact the state to inform the board that he had complied with its orders, but could not get through to anyone.
"I don't really know what to do now," he said. "I run a good business. And I will do whatever the state wants. But I just don't know what to do next."