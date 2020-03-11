Mason City nail salon ordered closed by state

A Mason City nail salon was ordered closed by the state Department of Health this week after it received several complaints about cleanliness.

But the owners say they've complied with all the state's demands and should be able to remain open.

At an emergency meeting held on March 9, the state Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences, said Tip and Toes nail salon's failure to comply with previous orders rendered it a public health threat that requires it remain closed until it can fix the issues state investigators found when on site.

The salon operates in Willowbrook Mall, 1631 Fourth St. S.W.

A disciplinary hearing is scheduled for April 13 in Des Moines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The salon first came under scrutiny in June 2018 when the state received a complaint that a customer contracted a fungal infection after getting nails – a charge owner Tuan Anh Cao disputes. He says the customer came into the salon with the infection and became angry when he refused to work on the infected nail.

Two other complaints were received in the summer of 2019 regarding the sanitation at the salon and employee with a wart not wearing gloves while working with a customer's nails.