Mason City nail salon ordered closed by state, can but can't reopen

The order came just a little too late.

A Mason City nail salon that was ordered closed by the state Department of Health two weeks ago, is being allowed to re-open.

Except that a new order issued Sunday by Gov. Kim Reynolds -- this one related to the coronavirus -- has demanded it and all other salons like it, close.

The salon operates in Willowbrook Mall, 1631 Fourth St. S.W.

The salon first came under scrutiny in June 2018 when the state received a complaint that a customer contracted a fungal infection after getting nails – a charge owner Tuan Anh Cao disputes. He says the customer came into the salon with the infection and became angry when he refused to work on the infected nail.

Two other complaints were received in the summer of 2019 regarding the sanitation at the salon and employee with a wart not wearing gloves while working with a customer's nails.

A final complaint from a long-term customer indicated that she contracted dermatitis, which the board noted is consistent with the business using a hazardous chemical in greater quantities than considered safe. An inspector later tested the methyl methacrylate monomer found on site and noted in the report that it was many times higher in concentration than is allowed.