Mason City murder suspect enters plea, trial date tentatively set

A Mason City man accused of murder in filed a written plea of not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in district court on Monday.

Benjamin Bravo Gonzalez, 39, faces first-degree murder charges for his alleged role in the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston last month, according to court filings.

Witnesses say Gonzalez shot Creviston the night of March 31 near the intersection of North Jefferson Avenue and Third Street Northwest, during an argument between the two men. Creviston was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Authorities say Gonzalez fled the scene, evading capture for nearly a week.

Algona Police Chief Kendall Pals said Gonzalez had been tracked down by the Department of Criminal Investigation in Kossuth County, where he was ultimately apprehended by Algona police.

Pals said Gonzalez was spotted by an officer on April 6, and was arrested after an hours-long standoff in which Gonzalez barricaded himself in the attached garage of a residence. No one was injured.