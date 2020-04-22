Mason City Municipal Airport to receive $2 million in federal funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, it included $10 billion in relief funds for airports that have been affected by the economic disruptions stemming from the pandemic.

In Iowa, about $70.46 million in funding is being disbursed to 79 airports across the state. And one of the aviation hubs that is seeing some relief come in is the Mason City Municipal Airport.

According to Mason City Airport Manager David Sims, the airport is receiving $2.41 million in CARES funding which is intended to replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business. (Large airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta have seen 85% declines in traffic since the pandemic began to spread.)