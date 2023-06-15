The Mason City Municipal Airport and other regional airports are in danger of losing a commercial carrier if the U.S. Department of Transportation doesn’t approve an application to form a new branch of the company.

SkyWest Airlines currently serves Mason City and Fort Dodge operating as United Express. In March 2022 SkyWest submitted a notice of termination that it is going to end service in Mason City and 29 other smaller communities due to a pilot shortage.

Airline carriers scaled back operations, furloughing or offering earlier retirement to thousands of pilots, when the pandemic hit. Since restrictions were relaxed and regular air travel demand surged, many of those pilots did not return. Management consulting firm Oliver Wyman told CNBC in September that there is a shortage of around 8,000 pilots, according to Business Insider.

SkyWest Airlines applied with the DOT to operate as SkyWest Charter out of Mason City in September 2022 with licensure that would lessen pilot requirements, opening up a bigger pool of applicants. SkyWest already has made concessions in the service it provides in Mason City.

“Through connecting us with Fort Dodge and changing flight schedules, less optimal schedules, those are other things that SkyWest has done,” said Mason City Airport Manager David Sims. “They’ve managed to keep serving Mason City, Fort Dodge and the other communities, but they’re still struggling with the pilot shortage.”

Sims said communities such as Mason City are vested in the DOT responding to SkyWest’s request and are pushing the DOT to make a decision on the application. SkyWest and the airports have lobbied U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to pressure the DOT to make a decision, hopefully by the end of June.

“There is no regulatory reason that their application has been denied,” Sims said. “(SkyWest) meets or exceeds all of the safety regulations, all of the security regulations. They’re going to continue operating almost entirely the way they operate today.”

Sims said the delay is mostly due to special interest groups in Washington, D.C., such as the Airline Pilot Association. SkyWest pilots are not unionized. Sims said the APA claims the change will affect safety and security, but he doesn’t believe that is true.

“It eases some of the requirements, however SkyWest is still committed to maintaining a high level of requirement for the pilots they’re going to be hiring,” Sims said. “They’re going to be hiring experienced airline transport pilots with 1,500 hours. They’re not going to compromise on safety.”

Sims said if the application is denied by the DOT there is not a plan for what would happen moving forward.

“It does put the future of air service in Mason City into limbo because SKyWest, due to the pilot shortage, can’t continue to operate forever (here),” he said. “All anyone is hearing from the pilot’s union is this is unsafe and unsecure. It’s not.”