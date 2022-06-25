Mason City Municipal Airport rejects two air service proposals

SkyWest will be in Mason City for a bit longer.

Mason City Municipal Airport Commission met on Friday to discuss air service proposals to replace SkyWest. The commission decided to reject both proposals and continue to work with SkyWest through the end of their existing contract.

"For the time being, SkyWest is here to stay and will continue serving Mason City," said airport manager David Sims.

In March, SkyWest announced via press release that it would be discontinuing service at 29 airports across the United States, one of which is Mason City. The air service cited staffing issues as the reason for the discontinuation of service.

The Friday meeting was the deadline to decide on the proposals and to give an answer to the United States Department of Transportation.

The two proposals, one from Southern Airways and the other from Boutique Air, were reviewed for six weeks. Areas of concerns for them was the subsidy amounts and the number of proposed passengers.

Mason City Municipal Airport Commission will now provide a letter to the Essential Air Service Office at the United State Department of Transportation with their recommendation. The DOT has final say but will take their recommendation for consideration before making a final decision according to Sims.

"We feel we want to proceed down the road with SkyWest if possible," said commission member Gary Wattnem. "Rejecting the two bids today does not mean that we cannot seek bids again in the future."

Sims noted that Sioux City and Fort Dodge, two other airports facing the same situation, are taking similar actions in regards to their proposals.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.