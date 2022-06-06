 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City Municipal Airport awarded grant from Iowa Department of Transportation

  • Updated
  • 0
MCA 1

The exterior of Mason City Municipal Airport.

Mason City Municipal Airport was rewarded with a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation on Thursday.

The grant received was part of $100 million given out as grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa's air transportation system through the $100 million Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF) says the release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mason City Municipal Airport received $1,585,761 for constructing t-hangar units.

According to a release, the fund targets some of Iowa's aviation needs: Terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa's eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion.

The ICAIF program is made possible through allocation through the Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until Dec. 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement says the release.

People are also reading…

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it. Subscribe.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News