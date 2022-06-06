Mason City Municipal Airport awarded grant from Iowa Department of Transportation

Mason City Municipal Airport was rewarded with a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation on Thursday.

The grant received was part of $100 million given out as grant awards for Iowa commercial airports. In March, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a historic investment to modernize and strengthen Iowa's air transportation system through the $100 million Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund (ICAIF) says the release.

Mason City Municipal Airport received $1,585,761 for constructing t-hangar units.

According to a release, the fund targets some of Iowa's aviation needs: Terminal buildings, parking structures, and hangar infrastructure at commercial service airports. Iowa's eight commercial service airports were eligible to apply for projects that support modernization and expansion.

The ICAIF program is made possible through allocation through the Federal American Rescue Plan State and Local Recovery Funds. Once grant awards are executed, airports will have until Dec. 15, 2023, to obligate funds, and until June 30, 2026, to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses under the agreement says the release.

