Mason City moves to isolate first responders

Tuesday night's meeting for the Mason City Council got off to a bumpy start. In order to observe social distancing guidelines and obey the local public gathering ordinance proclaimed by Mayor Bill Schickel, all of six of the City Council's members stayed home. That meant that things had to be conducted via teleconferencing and new technology can be uncooperative upon introduction.
But if things started off muddled, they ended far more clearly with both the transmitter and the transmission: Local government would do as much as it could to protect small businesses and health workers alike during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
To assist the latter, the Council unanimously approved a lease agreement between the City and Tierney Holdings to provide facilities for at least four first responders from the Mason City Fire Department.
According to Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger, the move is being made to help minimize the possibility of cross-contamination between such personnel and other workers since they are typically all together in much closer quarters.
"One of the best things we can do is isolate some of our personnel," Bullinger said. He added that the facility, which Tierney is leasing to the City for $2,500 a month, is just across the corner from the department's main building and is big enough that equipment can be stored there along with the first responders.
As for small businesses, the Council voted 6-0 to set an April 21 hearing date to finalize a funding plan from the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation that would provide up to $5,000 in financial assistance to small businesses impacted by the closures and revenue downturns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That move follows similar actions from the Clear Lake City Council on Monday night and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday morning. Each of them will contribute $100,000 to the North Iowa Corridor's fund while Mason City is putting in $300,000. Full applications for it will be available on the North Iowa Corridor's website on Friday and it will begin giving out funding as early as April 24.
According to North Iowa Corridor President and CEO Chad Schreck, there is a balancing act that has to happen with such a program. Local businesses that have been around for a year or more will receive stronger considerations as will those with 25 employees or less.
"We’ll look at time and actual need," Schreck added.
Instead of working as a loan, the money will be in the form of a grant which means that officials won't be looking for repayment at some latter day. It's a matter of trust.
City officials recognized at the meeting that, while the multi-government, countywide plan is an ambitious start to address the financial turmoil that local businesses have been put in, such funding won't be nearly enough. Needs will be even greater than means. So future considerations are already being made.
"This is a huge priority and it will be popular enough that there won’t be enough money," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "If there needs to be another phase, we can identify those funds...Give us two months and we’ll have a lot more answers at that point."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will re-open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 6.
YSS Francis Lauer will be available via telehealth for behavioral health services and medication management during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can now donate to the United Way of North Central Iowa's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund.
I've been watching various Facebook groups and there's a common theme here in North Iowa: People need help and others are stepping up.
DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't ab…
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.