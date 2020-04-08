Mason City moves to isolate first responders

According to Mason City Fire Chief Erik Bullinger, the move is being made to help minimize the possibility of cross-contamination between such personnel and other workers since they are typically all together in much closer quarters.

"One of the best things we can do is isolate some of our personnel," Bullinger said. He added that the facility, which Tierney is leasing to the City for $2,500 a month, is just across the corner from the department's main building and is big enough that equipment can be stored there along with the first responders.

As for small businesses, the Council voted 6-0 to set an April 21 hearing date to finalize a funding plan from the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation that would provide up to $5,000 in financial assistance to small businesses impacted by the closures and revenue downturns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.