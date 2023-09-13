Friends and family of Nate Levang are hosting a benefit for his medical expenses, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mason City's Moose Lodge.

Levang, a Mason City resident, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash June 7.

He was immediately taken to MercyOne Mason City where he spent hours in a trauma bay being stabilized for a MercyOne Air Med flight to St Mary's in Rochester. Since then, there have been countless surgeries and blood transfusions as Levang fights to recover physically and mentally from the unexpected tragedy.

Levang's situation is a complicated one involving skin and muscle grafts, and what daughter Maria Heimer believes are "triple-digit" blood units. His insurance has capped his payments and there's still a long road to recovery ahead.

The benefit is designed to ease the financial burden and give friends and family an opportunity to celebrate how far Levang has come and encourage one another to keep their spirits up as he grows stronger.

Strength and solidity are defining characteristics of Levang, a longtime Henkel Construction employee and former bouncer at Rookie's Sports Bar in Clear Lake. He cuts an imposing figure and Heimer said people tell her all the time "your dad is tough, if anyone can make it through this he can."

For now, it's hospital visits and video calls, but Heimer says, "He has a bigger heart than many. He'll be one of the first in line to help a friend in need. He is the guy that can walk into any building within a 50-mile radius and know somebody. He prefers to support a local establishment over a chain restaurant. It is no surprise to see how many people have rallied behind Nate during this difficult time."

Robin Hart is leading the charge on the benefit and has been bowled over by the incredible donations for the silent and live auctions. "Frank Fox will run the live auction at 5 pm. and the silent auction runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. We have so many unbelievable items for people."

Food will be served with a freewill donation and Hall's Kitchen has provided pies for purchase as well. T-shirts will be $20 and there's still time to purchase raffle tickets for a motorcycle.

"Moose Lodge donated the cost of the hall rental and there's been lots of support from local businesses, too. Nate has been so grateful for all the support, not just for the benefit, but the outpouring of love," said Hart.

Meals will be served until they are gone and music is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.