Mason City mom pleads guilty to assaulting officer, son's trial date set
alert

Mason City mom pleads guilty to assaulting officer, son's trial date set

A Mason City woman has been given a suspended sentence for her role in a domestic assault incident in which her son was also arrested and charged this summer.

Rubalcava/Bresnahan mug

Pablo Rubalcava and his mother, Kimberly Bresnahan are each facing charges related to a domestic assault on Sunday.

Kimberly Lynn Bresnahan, 60, of Mason City, was arrested in July and charged with assaulting a police officer, a serious misdemeanor; tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Bresnahan was arrested at the scene of an altercation where her son Pablo Eladio Rubalcava, 29, had been arrested a few hours earlier for assaulting a person and holding a gun to their head, threatening to kill them.

Bresnahan, who arrived at the scene drunk, entered the home, where an officer was still present, without permission and verbally lashed out at the victim for calling the police on her son, the documents allege. 

As Bresnahan was being led away from the property, she turned back toward the officer and shoved him. After her arrest, she was found to have a breath-alcohol content of 0.27.

On Monday, Bresnahan pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer she received a suspended 365-day sentence. As part of a plea agreement, the charge of witness tampering was dropped. A court date for Bresnahan's public intox and interference with official acts charges is scheduled for January 2021.

Rubalcava is facing a felony count of going armed with intent and three aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic assault: display or use of a weapon, intent to inflict serious injury, and impeding airflow. He was also charged with two serious misdemeanors for domestic assault causing injury and false imprisonment.

Rubalcava's trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

