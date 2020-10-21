Mason City mom pleads guilty to assaulting officer, son's trial date set

A Mason City woman has been given a suspended sentence for her role in a domestic assault incident in which her son was also arrested and charged this summer.

Kimberly Lynn Bresnahan, 60, of Mason City, was arrested in July and charged with assaulting a police officer, a serious misdemeanor; tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors.

According to court documents, Bresnahan was arrested at the scene of an altercation where her son Pablo Eladio Rubalcava, 29, had been arrested a few hours earlier for assaulting a person and holding a gun to their head, threatening to kill them.

Bresnahan, who arrived at the scene drunk, entered the home, where an officer was still present, without permission and verbally lashed out at the victim for calling the police on her son, the documents allege.

As Bresnahan was being led away from the property, she turned back toward the officer and shoved him. After her arrest, she was found to have a breath-alcohol content of 0.27.