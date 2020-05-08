Mason City Memorial Day service canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Memorial Day services organized by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association for May 25 have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual events take place outdoors at Elmwood-St. Joseph and Memorial Park cemeteries, but were moved indoors last year because of the rain.

Organizers say it is "with deep regret" the annual events are canceled this year, but that safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the decision.

"It was a very tough decision because we have been doing this for so many years," said Mason City Veterans Memorial Association Secretary Pat Askildson, who noted next year's event will mark the 100th anniversary of the event.

Each year on the Saturday before Memorial Day, volunteers, including area Boy Scouts, place crosses and American flags at Elmwood-St. Joseph and Memorial Park cemeteries.

This year, there will be 36 crosses placed at Elmwood-St. Joseph to correspond with the number of veterans who died and were buried there during the past year. That number is still being determined for Memorial Park Cemetery.