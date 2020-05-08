Mason City Memorial Day service canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The 2020 Memorial Day services organized by the Mason City Veterans Memorial Association for May 25 have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual events take place outdoors at Elmwood-St. Joseph and Memorial Park cemeteries, but were moved indoors last year because of the rain.
Organizers say it is "with deep regret" the annual events are canceled this year, but that safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic necessitated the decision.
"It was a very tough decision because we have been doing this for so many years," said Mason City Veterans Memorial Association Secretary Pat Askildson, who noted next year's event will mark the 100th anniversary of the event.
Each year on the Saturday before Memorial Day, volunteers, including area Boy Scouts, place crosses and American flags at Elmwood-St. Joseph and Memorial Park cemeteries.
This year, there will be 36 crosses placed at Elmwood-St. Joseph to correspond with the number of veterans who died and were buried there during the past year. That number is still being determined for Memorial Park Cemetery.
There are also two veterans at Owen Groves Cemetery – a Civil War veteran and a Spanish American War veteran – and crosses and flags are placed there as well.
There also is a display of 342 crosses at Elmwood-St. Joseph and hundreds of American flags lining the pathway to the monument at Memorial Park.
A total of 4,776 veterans have been buried at the two cemeteries, including 65 who died between May 1, 2018, and May 1, 2019, who were memorialized during last year's event.
Askildson said that during the second meeting of the Mason City Veterans Association on April 25, 1921, it was decided the organization would arrange for the decoration of the graves of the dead soldiers and to see that proper observance be given on Memorial Day.
During the 2019 observance, retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bill Gansemer of Mason City (served from 1982-1986) gave the keynote address, followed by the wreath-laying ceremony done by individuals with the American Legion Auxiliary, Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Mason City Boy Scouts performed the flag-folding ceremony and the rifle salute by the Honor Guard concluded the program.
