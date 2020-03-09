Mason City Mayor lays out local efforts to prepare for coronavirus

In his latest "1-Minute Mason City Update" on Monday morning, Mayor Bill Schickel addressed a topic that's front of mind for people locally, nationally and globally: coronavirus. Both the respiratory disease itself, as well governmental responses to it.
For his address, Schickel chatted with Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Director Brian Hanft to go over precautions individuals can take and what local agencies are looking at for options to employ.
"CG Public Health is working really hard to make sure that the public can come to our website and find the resources that they need," Hanft made sure to stress. On that site, there's a list available that urges people to: avoid contact with people suffering from respiratory infections, check in with employers about sick leave and telework options if there's a need to stay home and wash hands frequently and for 20 seconds at a time.
"It’s very important that people stay home when they’re not feeling well," Hanft said, which outlets such as The Verge have pointed out is trickier for "gig economy" workers who are independently contracted and tend not to have sick leave. That then creates tension between a public responsibility and a personal need.
Along with those more immediate strategies that Hanft laid out, there were also longer term points about making emergency plans of action and take care to be well stocked on necessary items (including medicine). As officials from the Food and Drug Administration have pointed out, there is a possibility of global coronavirus concerns impacting the "medical product supply chain."
Hanft also spoke to work that his department is doing with local groups and businesses that have a public gathering component (such as churches). Just this past weekend, a priest in Washington D.C. tested positive for coronavirus.
"There are some things that happen when people go to church: They want to socialize. They want to shake hands. They want to hug," Hanft said. "So that gets back to the social distancing thing that we need to start recognizing that we need to not be doing in order to spread the control of this virus." Per the Central for Disease Control's website, social distancing means "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible."
In Iowa, according to the state's department of public health, there are three presumptive positive cases of coronavirus (all in Johnson County). A Sunday article on IDPH's website makes sure to mention that "None required hospitalization and all are recovering."
Since monitoring began in February, 37 tests have been done. Along with the three positives, 26 were negative and eight are pending.
According to the CDC, as of March 5, 2020, 1,583 patients have been tested at their facilities. That number does not include testing being done at state and local public health laboratories. Per the CDC, 16 states still don't have confirmed cases (including neighboring South Dakota).
Cerro Gordo County's Department of Public Health is located at 2750 Fourth St. Southwest in Mason City
