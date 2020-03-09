Mason City Mayor lays out local efforts to prepare for coronavirus

Along with those more immediate strategies that Hanft laid out, there were also longer term points about making emergency plans of action and take care to be well stocked on necessary items (including medicine). As officials from the Food and Drug Administration have pointed out , there is a possibility of global coronavirus concerns impacting the "medical product supply chain."

Hanft also spoke to work that his department is doing with local groups and businesses that have a public gathering component (such as churches). Just this past weekend, a priest in Washington D.C. tested positive for coronavirus .

"There are some things that happen when people go to church: They want to socialize. They want to shake hands. They want to hug," Hanft said. "So that gets back to the social distancing thing that we need to start recognizing that we need to not be doing in order to spread the control of this virus." Per the Central for Disease Control's website, social distancing means "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible."